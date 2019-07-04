Clear

Woman sent to hospital for head injury from fireworks

A Limestone County woman is being sent to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for a fireworks-related injury.

It happened on East Limestone Road in the Athens area.

The East Limestone Fire Department tells us she is 52-years-old and she suffered a head injury.

