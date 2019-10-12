Clear
Woman sent to hospital following shooting on Oakwood Avenue

Huntsville Police and HEMSI paramedics responded to the Citgo gas station at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Oakwood Avenue after a woman was shot.

The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night after Huntsville Police said she was shot.

Officers responded to the Citgo gas station at the corner of Oakwood Avenue near Pulaski Pike. Officers at the scene said she went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Huntsville Police are still investigating what may have led up to the shooting.

