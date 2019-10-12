A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night after Huntsville Police said she was shot.
Officers responded to the Citgo gas station at the corner of Oakwood Avenue near Pulaski Pike. Officers at the scene said she went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Huntsville Police are still investigating what may have led up to the shooting.
Related Content
- Woman sent to hospital following shooting on Oakwood Avenue
- Traffic alert: Wreck completely blocks portion of Oakwood Avenue
- Traffic alert: Pulaski Pike, Oakwood Avenue back open after accident
- Huntsville police: Wreck on Oakwood Avenue NW causes delays
- Traffic Alert: Southbound lanes of Jordan Lane at Oakwood Avenue back open after wreck
- Oakwood University breaks ground on new farm market
- Traffic alert: Motorcycle, van crash at Andrew Jackson, Oakwood
- Oakwood choir returns to Huntsville after deadly crash
- Oakwood University taking steps in light of sexual assault allegations
- One dead in Deramus Avenue shooting
Scroll for more content...