Woman saying she is executed man’s sister calls Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ‘murderer’ at census event

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey faced a tense confrontation during a census kick-off event Thursday.

While Ivey spoke to a reporter, a woman identifying herself as Nathaniel Woods’s sister interrupted and berated the governor.

Woods was executed last Thursday for his role in the 2004 killings of three Birmingham police officers.

His co-defendant said Woods did not fire the gun that killed the officers, but the state convicted him for helping orchestrate the murders.

Ivey refused to stop the execution despite requests from advocates including Martin Luther King Jr.’s son.

The woman identifying herself as Woods’ sister called the governor a murderer.

"I'm the sister of Nathaniel Woods. You killed my brother,” Pamela Woods said. “Governor Ivey, you killed my brother. He's an innocent man. He's an innocent man, and you killed him."

Woods’ sister says the real reason the state executed her brother was for revenge.

She also said he had bad legal counsel, and she called on all murder cases involving police officers to be investigated by the FBI – not the police department’s the victims worked for.

Protesters have gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion several times since the execution.