Woman saved in Madison County water rescue

A woman was saved by firefighters Wednesday morning during a water rescue.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms she had to be rescued from her car on Billy D. Harbin Road off Walker Lane after driving past a barricade.
Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department earlier had declared the roadway, near Hump Creek, as flooded and closed.
