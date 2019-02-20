Clear

Woman saved in Madison County water rescue

Hazel Green Volunteer Fire Department earlier had declared the roadway, near Hump Creek, as flooded and closed.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 1:13 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Sydney Martin

A woman was saved by firefighters Wednesday morning during a water rescue.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms she had to be rescued from her car on Billy D. Harbin Road off Walker Lane after driving past a barricade.

