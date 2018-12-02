Woman rescues abandoned and abused dog near Douglas

Friday afternoon, a woman named Amber Colbert rescued an abandoned and abused dog near the town of Douglas in Marshall County, not too far from the Blount County line.

Colbert first noticed the dog hiding under her porch and then it went inside a shed next to her house. After realizing that the dog was scared and hurt, she went to get it help.

"I wrapped her up in a towel and I took her to the veterinarian's office in Boaz, Dr. Adams' clinic. They said it looked like someone held a gun to her mouth and shot her," said Amber Colbert.

The dog's jaw was hanging from her face and it was so bad, she couldn't eat. The veterinarian told Colbert the dog's face had been like that for days and there was nothing they could do except to euthanize her.

"She deserves to have somebody there that is going to show her love. I prayed over her and petted her and kissed her on her head and said, 'I'm so sorry this happened to you,'" Colbert said.

Colbert didn't want the dog to die nameless, so she named her Butterscotch.

"When I left, I sat in the car and cried because my heart aches for that baby. She didn't deserve that," Colbert said.

Colbert called several agencies Friday afternoon, but was told to call The Blount County animal control on Monday to finish the police report.

"My goal is to help authorities anyway I can. As a community, lets find the person responsible for this so they can be held accountable," Colbert said.

WAAY 31 also learned that Butterscotch was found just two miles from were the Marshall County dog named Sky was set on fire in October.