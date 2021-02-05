Woman rescued, victim found dead in Madison house fire

A woman was rescued and another person was found dead in a Madison house fire late Thursday.

Madison Fire & Rescue responded to a home in the 100 block of Cottonport Drive about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and said there was heavy fire conditions throughout the rear of the two-story structure, said : Capt. Michael Sedlacek, Madison Fire & Rescue spokesperson.

Crews suspected people were inside but the fire was so intense they could not search the entire home.

They were able to get into one bedroom, where they rescued the woman. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition, Sedlacek said.

Once the fire was under control, crews found a deceased victim on the second floor of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sedlak said Madison Fire & Rescue would like all citizens to please have working smoke alarms in your homes to help prevent loss of life from fire. The citizens of Madison are encouraged to contact the MFR Administration offices if you are in need of smoke alarms.