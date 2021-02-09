Victims identified in deadly Madison house fire

UPDATE:

The deceased victim found in the home is identified as 64-year-old Gregory Sanders. The Madison County Coroner Office has identified the cause of death as smoke inhalation.

Madison Fire & Rescue responded to a home in the 100 block of Cottonport Drive about 11:30 p.m. Thursday

Madison Police Investigators have concluded that no criminal elements were present in relation to the fire, or the cause of death, said Capt. Michael Sedlacek, Madison Fire & Rescue spokesperson.

The female victim who was rescued is identified as 56-year-old Suzanne Sanders.

She is still in serious condition in the burn unit at UAB.

At this time Madison Fire & Police investigators have ruled the fire cause to be accidental.

From earlier:

A woman was rescued and a man was found dead in a Madison house fire late Thursday.

Madison Fire & Rescue responded to a home in the 100 block of Cottonport Drive about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and said there was heavy fire conditions throughout the rear of the two-story structure, said Capt. Michael Sedlacek, Madison Fire & Rescue spokesperson.

Sedlacek said the woman and man are married. He said the woman is 56 years old and the man is 64.

Crews suspected people were inside but the fire was so intense they could not search the entire home.

They were able to get into one bedroom, where they rescued the woman. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition, Sedlacek said.

Once the fire was under control, crews found a deceased victim on the second floor of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sedlak said Madison Fire & Rescue would like all citizens to please have working smoke alarms in your homes to help prevent loss of life from fire. The citizens of Madison are encouraged to contact the MFR Administration offices if you are in need of smoke alarms.