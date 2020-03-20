Woman rescued from cave in Marshall County

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who fell about 50 feet into a cave near the Guntersville Dam has been rescued and taken to a hospital.
The sheriff's office said a man also had to be rescued from the cave.
