Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Woman rescued from Huntsville structure fire

The fire was started accidentally "due to unattended cooking," the department said.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 6:04 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A kitchen fire left a bedridden woman trapped and in need of rescue early Monday morning, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire around 2:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of Brook Hollow Circle in northern Huntsville. Huntsville F&R said heavy smoke was coming from the home, and one of the residents told firefighters that someone was still inside.

Crews were able to search the home and find the woman, then rescue her from the home, Huntsville F&R said. She and the other occupant were uninjured.

Firefighters were able to determine the fire was started accidentally “due to unattended cooking,” the department said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events