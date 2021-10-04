Woman rescued from Huntsville structure fire

A kitchen fire left a bedridden woman trapped and in need of rescue early Monday morning, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire around 2:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of Brook Hollow Circle in northern Huntsville. Huntsville F&R said heavy smoke was coming from the home, and one of the residents told firefighters that someone was still inside.

Crews were able to search the home and find the woman, then rescue her from the home, Huntsville F&R said. She and the other occupant were uninjured.

Firefighters were able to determine the fire was started accidentally “due to unattended cooking,” the department said.