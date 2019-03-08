Woman remembers family members killed in Lee County by EF-4 tornado

On Friday, WAAY 31 heard from a woman, Anita Baker, who lost a big part of her family on Sunday in Lee County.

Emmanuiel, Jimmy and Mary "Lois" Jones died in Sunday's EF-4 tornado. Jimmy Jones was the oldest person killed. He was 89 years old.

Baker's lost three of her cousins. She said having to bury three family members at once is unimaginable.

"We had to walk like a mile and a half to get to her parents. We found her mom and her dad and her brother, and there were some more bodies next to them. We found them," Baker said. "Horrible. I never want to see this again. They were sweet people. I love them."

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians donated $180,000 to cover the funerals of all 23 of the tornado's victims. Other organizations have chipped in as well. Baker's three family members' funerals will take place Saturday afternoon.