On Friday, WAAY 31 heard from a woman, Anita Baker, who lost a big part of her family on Sunday in Lee County.
Emmanuiel, Jimmy and Mary "Lois" Jones died in Sunday's EF-4 tornado. Jimmy Jones was the oldest person killed. He was 89 years old.
Baker's lost three of her cousins. She said having to bury three family members at once is unimaginable.
"We had to walk like a mile and a half to get to her parents. We found her mom and her dad and her brother, and there were some more bodies next to them. We found them," Baker said. "Horrible. I never want to see this again. They were sweet people. I love them."
The Poarch Band of Creek Indians donated $180,000 to cover the funerals of all 23 of the tornado's victims. Other organizations have chipped in as well. Baker's three family members' funerals will take place Saturday afternoon.
Related Content
- Woman remembers family members killed in Lee County by EF-4 tornado
- Alabama State Trooper injured by EF-4 tornado that ripped through Lee County
- Alabama State Trooper remains in intensive care after EF-4 tornado hit Lee County
- Volunteers working to help survivors after EF-4 tornado ripped through Lee County
- Lee County tornado destruction in photos, videos
- Lee County tornado survivor shares his story
- Family remembers Huntsville woman killed in tragic crash
- Madison County groups giving help to Lee County tornado victims
- Limestone County woman who lost home to tornado reflects after Lee County tragedy
- Two North Alabama men helping Lee County tornado survivors recover