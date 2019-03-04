Woman recalls a tornado destroying her home

People who have previously survived a devastating tornado are now remembering what it was like to recover from losing everything after hearing about the devastation in Lee County. WAAY 31 spoke to one woman who said in 2011 a tornado in Limestone County ruined everything she had.

"It was actually the wall vibrating and being ripped away...And there was just nothing left after that. All the walls went and you're just thinking, this is it. This is how I'm going to die," said tornado victim, Jennifer Adair.

Adair was in the closet of her bathroom when an EF-5 tornado went through her home in Limestone County.

"There was a loud pop and everything went black. I had a pillow over my head and blankets, and then I heard it. It's the loudest roar you can ever imagine," said Adair.

She said everything around her was gone.

"In the direct path of it, they were all flattened and there was no one out, so I'm looking around wondering if I'm the only person alive," Adair said.

The tornado on April 27, 2011 ruined everything she owned.

"I don't have anywhere to live. That night, I had just the clothes I was wearing," said Adair.

She said when something like this happens, you become numb and don't know what to do next.

"When it first happens, it's just complete shock and the next day when you're out there, it's just a helpless feeling. You don't know where to start, what do you do, how do you start digging through and picking up everything, picking up your life," said Adair.

Local churches, friends and family came to help her by donating money and necessary items. Now, she has a message for those who are recovering from the tornado in Lee County.

"I know where they've been, I know what they are feeling right now. It's going to take a long time and it's going to be hard, but life will go on. It will get better. Just start from the ground up and stay strong," said Adair.

Adair said she and her husband have now moved to a new neighborhood where they are raising their three children. She also said she will be donating to people who need help in Lee County.