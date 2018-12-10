Woman offers reward after gun, jewelry stolen from home

A Limestone County woman is offering a cash reward after someone broke into her home and stole her valuables.

She told WAAY 31 she's more concerned about getting her stuff back than catching whoever's responsible.

Amanda Qualls told us the reward she’s offering will take away from her Christmas fund, but she says getting her sentimental items back will make it all worth it.

“I went to work, like a regular day, then came back and went in through the garage, and that’s when I noticed that there were lights on and my door had been pushed open," Qualls said.

Qualls said her entire world was turned upside down when she came back to her home on Newby Chapel Road on Friday. She realized someone had been in her house while she was gone, and they didn’t leave empty-handed.

“Every piece of jewelry that I’ve ever owned for 28 years is gone," Qualls said. "I have nothing. I don’t have one piece of jewelry.”

A pair of two-carat diamond earrings that she got as a graduation gift was included.

But that’s not all they took. Her gun was also missing and, still, the list goes on.

“The jewelry chest was my grandmother’s. My granddad’s wallet was in there. They’re both deceased," Qualls said. "It’s things you can buy, but you can’t get the sentimental value back.”

Qualls said the incident definitely put her on edge. She even bought a surveillance system the very next day.

“After someone comes into your home, your sense of security is just completely taken away. So, anything that can help get that sense of security back, of course, is well worth it," she said.

Now, Qualls is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that could lead to getting her things back.

“That would be the ultimate thing for me for Christmas," she said. "That would be the best Christmas gift I could get.”

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and ask for investigator Leslie Ramsey.