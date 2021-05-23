Birmingham family shot while driving Saturday

A woman, man and child are injured after getting shot while driving in Birmingham.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said someone opened fire on a family while they were traveling.

A man and woman were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child was shot twice in the backseat, but has non-life threatening injuries.

Two other children were in the car, but are not hurt.

Investigators believe someone drove up next to the vehicle and started firing shots.

Investigators have not released if there was a motive. No arrests have been made.