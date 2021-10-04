Clear
Albertville Police: Woman killed trying to save dog

She had spotted the stray dog while traveling on U.S. 431.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 11:55 AM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Albertville Police say a woman was killed Saturday while trying to rescue a stray dog from highway traffic.

Christina Nicole Green, 31, of Decatur was a passenger traveling north on U.S. 431 when she spotted a stray dog along the roadway and asked the driver to stop. Albertville Police said Green then got out of the vehicle to get the dog away from traffic.

She made it across the northbound lane and median but was struck by a 2010 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck that was traveling southbound. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and remains under investigation, according to Albertville PD.

