Woman killed, juvenile hurt in Athens crash

An Athens woman was killed and a juvenile was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Athens.

Joanna Danielle Blankenship, 21, was killed when the 2002 Dodge Stratus she was driving was struck by a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Snake Road and Shaw Road, two miles west of Athens.

Alabama State Troopers said a juvenile passenger in Blankenship’s 2002 Dodge Stratus was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate.