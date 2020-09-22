Woman killed in wreck with dump truck in Madison County

An Ardmore woman was killed in a wreck Tuesday morning in Madison County.

Alabama State Troopers say the two-vehicle wreck happened at 9:30 a.m. on Toney School Road, 8 miles north of Huntsville.

Christina Nichole Bustamante, 40, was killed when the Jeep Cherokee she was driving was hit by a Peterbilt dump truck, according to a news release from troopers. They say she was not using a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Troopers say they are still investigating the wreck.