Woman killed in wreck with 18-wheeler in Marshall County

A Boaz woman was killed in a wreck on Friday in Marshall County.

Alabama State Troopers said in a news release on Monday that the two-vehicle crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday on Hustleville Road near Alabama 75, about five miles north of Albertville.

Morgan Haley Powell, 23, was killed when the Nissan Altima she was driving collided with a Freightliner Cascadia. Troopers say the driver of the Freightliner lost control of his vehicle due to a weight shift, crossed the centerline and collided with Powell’s vehicle.

Powell died at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Troopers are currently investigating.