Woman killed in two-vehicle wreck in Franklin County

A Town Creek woman was killed in a wreck Wednesday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say the two-vehicle wreck happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. and claimed the life of Shiloe Wiegers, 42. They say she was killed when the Honda Civic she was driving failed to yield the right away from a stop sign to a Ford F250.

Wiegers died at the scene of the wreck, which happened at the intersection of Franklin County 75 and Franklin County 724, about two miles east of Russellville.

Troopers continue to investigate.