Woman killed in Jackson County rollover wreck

An Ider woman is dead after a wreck Thursday evening in Jackson County.
Alabama State Troopers say Shelly Burns, 32, was killed when the vehicle she was driving left Highway 40 around 11:30 p.m., struck a ditch and overturned.
Troopers say Burns was not using a seat belt and was ejected. She died at the scene.
The wreck is under investigation.
