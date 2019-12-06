Clear

Woman killed in Jackson County rollover wreck

The woman died at the scene of the wreck.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 12:04 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2019 12:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

An Ider woman is dead after a wreck Thursday evening in Jackson County.

Alabama State Troopers say Shelly Burns, 32, was killed when the vehicle she was driving left Highway 40 around 11:30 p.m., struck a ditch and overturned.

Troopers say Burns was not using a seat belt and was ejected. She died at the scene.

The wreck is under investigation.

