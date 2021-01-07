Woman killed, child injured in Lawrence County crash

A woman was killed and a child was injured in a crash Thursday morning in Lawrence County.

Alabama State Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 7:05 a.m. Thursday and killed Carly Dunlap, 26, from Trinity. They say she was killed when the Toyota 4Runner she was driving failed to yield the right away from a stop sign to a Kenworth tractor-trailer.

Dunlap died at the scene at the intersection of Lawrence County 213 and Alabama 157, about three miles southeast of Moulton.

Troopers say the passenger, a child, was airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.