Woman killed after car submerged in Lauderdale County flood waters

The woman's car was recovered Sunday around 10:30 p.m.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 9:15 AM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 9:45 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 4 Images

A driver is dead after a water rescue Sunday night in Lauderdale County.

Anderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Childers said a young woman died Sunday night after her car was submerged in flood waters at the intersection of Highway 207 and County Road 50. Two other vehicles were recovered, and those drivers were uninjured.

Killen Volunteer Fire Department deployed its Swift Water Rescue Team to the scene in Anderson shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday night. A dive team was sent out to locate the woman’s car, which was found around 10:30 p.m.

