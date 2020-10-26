Woman injured in weekend wreck in Limestone County

One person is injured from a crash Saturday afternoon in Limestone County.

In a news release Monday evening, Alabama State Troopers said the one-vehicle crash happened at 2:55 p.m. Saturday on Upper Fort Hampton Road near Hays Mill Road, approximately 2 miles northeast of Elkmont. It left a woman from Pinson injured.

Troopers say Carolyn Gowen Tyler, 73, was injured when the Ford Mustang she was driving ran off the roadway and into a private pond. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Tyler was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate.