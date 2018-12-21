Woman injured in head-on collision at 4 Mile Post Road

Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded Friday morning to a head-on two-vehicle wreck at 4 Mile Post Road.
One woman was trapped in her vehicle and had to be removed by fire crews. She is going to Huntsville Hospital. A fire official said her injuries are severe but not life-threatening. The other driver, a male, was not injured.
The cars are being towed, and officials do not currently know the cause of the wreck.
The road is not closed, but police are moving traffic through one lane. WAAY 31 will update when the scene is clear.
