Woman seriously injured in fireworks accident

A fireworks display in a neighborhood caused one woman to be burned badly enough that she had to be hospitalized.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) said they responded to the incident in the 100 block of Mastin Drive near Wall

Road around 8:50 Saturday night.

When the arrived, they found a woman with severe burns to her head, hands and body. She was first transported to Huntsville Hospital before being flown to the University of Alabama in Birmingham (UAB) Hospital's burn unit.

WAAY 31 spoke with the mother of the victim who said that a standing firework ricocheted into their house and struck her daughter. She said the burns were so bad that some of her daughter's clothes were sticking to her skin.

The victim's mother was able to help her daughter until paramedics arrived. The victim's current condition is unknown at this time.