Woman injured in domestic shooting near Huntsville hotel

A woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital early Thursday morning after paramedics with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) said she was shot.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the back parking lot of The Westin Huntsville hotel near the Bridge Street shopping center.

After being shoot in what HEMSI officials describe as a domestic dispute, the woman called 911 and said she was heading toward Madison Hospital.

Paramedics met her at the Express Oil Change on Wall Triana Highway near Highway 72 and took her to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury.