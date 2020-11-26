Clear

Woman injured in domestic shooting near Huntsville hotel

Huntsville Police investigate shooting in the parking lot behind The Westin Huntsville hotel on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Huntsville Police investigate shooting in the parking lot behind The Westin Huntsville hotel on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Posted: Nov 26, 2020 11:17 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital early Thursday morning after paramedics with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) said she was shot.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the back parking lot of The Westin Huntsville hotel near the Bridge Street shopping center.

After being shoot in what HEMSI officials describe as a domestic dispute, the woman called 911 and said she was heading toward Madison Hospital. 

Paramedics met her at the Express Oil Change on Wall Triana Highway near Highway 72 and took her to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

