Woman injured after her car flipped on Homer Nance Road

Alabama State Troopers told WAAY 31 that the driver only received minor injuries from the wreck. Alabama State Troopers told WAAY 31 that the driver only received minor injuries from the wreck.

The wreck shut down the road for more than an hour.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 7:07 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Homer Nance Road is back open after a rollover wreck shut down the road for more than an hour Thursday morning.

A woman was traveling along the road near Saralee Drive when she lost control of the vehicle and flipped into a ditch along the west side of the road.

Alabama State Troopers told WAAY 31 the woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries. 

They are investigating the cause of the wreck.

