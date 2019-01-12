One woman is in the hospital after almost driving her car into Mastin Lake Church of Christ in North Huntsville.
The vehicle crashed into the church's sign, leaving debris all over the yard.
Huntsville police haven't confirmed what caused the wreck or how badly the driver was injured. The condition of the driver also isn't released at this time.
Related Content
- Woman injured after crashing into church sign
- Pregnant woman killed, daughter injured in Alabama crash
- Car crashed into side of church
- Shoals man injured in Saturday car crash
- Baby among three injured in Madison crash
- Man seriously injured in Limestone County crash
- Three injured in Memorial Parkway crash
- Decatur man injured in rollover crash
- HPD: driver involved with chase destroys church sign
- Monrovia Church remembers teen one year after deadly bus crash
Scroll for more content...