Clear

Woman injured after crashing into church sign

Huntsville police have not confirmed what caused the wreck.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Morgan Hoover

One woman is in the hospital after almost driving her car into Mastin Lake Church of Christ in North Huntsville.

The vehicle crashed into the church's sign, leaving debris all over the yard.

Huntsville police haven't confirmed what caused the wreck or how badly the driver was injured. The condition of the driver also isn't released at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events