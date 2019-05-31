Woman in critical condition, home a total loss after fire in Hartselle

A neighborhood is lending a helping hand after a woman was critically injured in a Hartselle house fire.

That woman was rescued by firefighters from her mobile home on Nethery Road around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

WAAY 31 learned what neighbors are doing for the woman and others who are impacted by the loss.

“Words can’t describe how you feel when somebody experiences what they experienced in that trailer," Nick Nicholson. "To have that thing catch on fire and completely gut the whole thing, and have firefighters have to remove you from all of that, it’s just a horrible situation for somebody to have to go through.”

Nick Nicholson lives on Nethery Road and says he was heartbroken when he saw his neighbor's home go up in flames Thursday night.

“You’re supposed to love everybody and care for everybody and reach out to them," Nicholson said. "Because I don’t know these people doesn’t mean that I can’t take and try to do what I can do.”

And he’s not the only neighbor who feels that way.

“A few years ago, our house caught on fire," Redena Ball said. "Not like her trailer did, but I know what she’s going through.”

According to officials, a woman was inside the home when it caught fire. She was rescued by firefighters and is now in critical condition at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

Nicholson says the woman has a young son and so, now, the community is doing what they can to help him during this time.

“Shoal Creek Baptist Church has reached out," Nicholson said. "If there’s anything they need, we’ll be able to help out in some way.”

In the meantime, Nicholson has a request for his other neighbors.

“Gather together, pray for these folks, because nobody knows exactly what they need. God knows what they need, we don’t; but we can reach out and say, ‘Look, we’re here to offer whatever we can offer,’” he said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Hartselle Fire Department to see if they've determined the cause of the fire yet, but we're still waiting to hear back.