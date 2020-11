A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car Friday night, according to Decatur police.

The department reports that a 911 call was placed around 8 p.m. for a pedestrian hit by a car at Highway 20 and US-31.

The woman was determined to be walking into traffic when she was hit, according to a press release.

The victim, who remains unidentified, was transported to Huntsville Hospital for her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.