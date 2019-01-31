Clear

Woman hurt in US 431 crash

A 33-year-old woman is being treated at Huntsville Hospital for minor injuries after a crash trapped her in her vehicle Thursday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the woman's car went off the side of US 431 about 7:42 a.m. and hit a utility pole.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the woman’s car went off the side of US 431 about 7:42 a.m. and hit a utility pole.
A portion of the roadway was closed due to the crash.

Owens Cross Road Fire and Rescue, Owens Cross Road Police and Huntsville Utilities joined the sheriff’s office in responding to the scene.

