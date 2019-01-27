Woman hospitalized after shooting in Huntsville

A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting at a home on Cora Hill Avenue, according to Huntsville Police.

The shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her hand.

Police say the shooting was the result of a domestic incident between a man and woman.

The woman reportedly tried to force entry into the man's home when she was shot.

Police say no one else was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this article as we learn more.