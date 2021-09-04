Woman hospitalized after hanging out of a moving vehicle on Highway 231

A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after authorities say she fell out a car while traveling down Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring.

Dispatchers received a call of a reckless driver and notified deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. The caller said a woman was hanging out of the window of another car near Rescue Road.

While the caller was on the phone with 911, the woman fell out of the fast-moving car. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 231 NB was shut down as several agencies investigated the scene. It has been reopened.