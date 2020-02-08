Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Woman hospitalized after being hit on Jordan Lane

Huntsville Police blocked traffic on Jordan Lane near University Drive for about an hour on Saturday while they worked the wreck.
Huntsville Police blocked traffic on Jordan Lane near University Drive for about an hour on Saturday while they worked the wreck.

The woman was walking on Jordan Lane near University Drive when she was hit.

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 7:23 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A pedestrian is in the hospital after Huntsville Police said she was hit by a car Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened on Jordan Lane near University Drive around 4 p.m. Police diverted traffic while they worked the wreck.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Huntsville Police have not said if the driver is expected to face charges. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events