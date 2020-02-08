Woman hospitalized after being hit on Jordan Lane

A pedestrian is in the hospital after Huntsville Police said she was hit by a car Saturday afternoon.
The collision happened on Jordan Lane near University Drive around 4 p.m. Police diverted traffic while they worked the wreck.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Huntsville Police have not said if the driver is expected to face charges.
