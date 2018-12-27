Woman hit with baseball bat, found covered in blood in road, police say

Neighbors are talking after a woman was hit in the head with a baseball bat in Decatur.

According to Decatur Police, Timothy Hogan was arrested for domestic violence after his girlfriend was found bleeding in the middle of Woodall Road.

WAAY 31 talked with some of the couple’s neighbors who watched in horror as it all went down.

“She was trying to wipe the blood off of her, and the cops pulled up, sat her down, and then the first responders got here," said Josh Stanley.

That’s what Josh Stanley and his wife watched from their living room window Christmas night; but Stanley says, unfortunately, it’s something they’ve gotten used to.

“We’ve heard window crashes, we’ve heard fights," Stanley said. "It was a pretty normal scene for us. It’s what we’ve seen before.”

“They're crazy," Stanley said. "If the cops show up, we know where they’re going. We know something happened across the street.”

In fact, he says he and his neighbors have had to call the cops on the couple multiple times.

“I’ve got kids and I’ve got a family to take care of, so if it does get dangerous, we’ll call," Stanley said. "I want them to be able to get outside and play, and most of the time they do, but with them out there, I definitely am cautious. Most of the time, we don’t let the kids go out at night for that reason.”

Stanley believes the best solution is to separate the couple for good.

“As long as she’s the only one there, no problems. As long as he’s the only one there, no problems. But as long as they’re together, it’s volatile and it definitely presents issues for all of the neighbors," he said.