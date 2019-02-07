Woman hit in face, robbed at home in Decatur, police say

WAAY 31 is hearing from neighbors after a Decatur woman was assaulted in her own home by a complete stranger--and in broad daylight.

It all happened Wednesday morning at a home near the intersection of Locust Street and 19th Avenue in Decatur.

“I would be scared to death if someone happened to come up on me like that and try to rob me," said Betty Peebles.

That was Peebles' reaction when WAAY 31 told her that one of her neighbors opened her door to a woman she didn’t know, and was reportedly assaulted and robbed.

According to Decatur Police, the stranger knocked on the victim’s door around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

When the victim opened the door, she told police the stranger hit her in the face and took her purse.

“You don’t ever know when people—women or men, whatever—are going to run up behind you and knock you in the head and take your purse from you," Peebles said.

Peebles has a six-year-old grandson and says she’s constantly worried about his safety because of incidents like this one.

“This is a bad place for people to live," she said. "You don’t think that’s bad? Yeah, it is.”

And she’s not the only one who thinks so.

“I have a son and I already don’t let him play outside unless I’m out here, and I guess I’m going to be trying to move soon," said Marla Orr. "I’ve been looking for somewhere, but that’s just extra motivation.”

In the meantime, Peebles is encouraging her neighbors to be more aware of what’s going on.

“Be sure to know who you’re letting in your house and who you’re not, because some people are dirty--real dirty," she said.

Decatur Police are still looking for the suspect. They've described her as a woman with brown hair, in her 20's or 30's.