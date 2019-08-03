Clear
Woman hit by street sweeper off University Dr. now dead

A woman died after being hit by a street sweeper at the intersection of University Drive and Putman Drive.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

Huntsville Police say a woman died after being hit by a street sweeper at the intersection off University Drive.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of University Drive and Putman Drive.

Huntsville Police said the driver of the street sweeper was driving east on University when he hit a woman walking through the intersection. Witnesses told police the driver had the green light when the woman walked into the street sweeper's path. 

Police say she caused the crash by crossing the street against a red "Don't Walk" signal.  Police say she did not try to avoid being hit.  

Police said it appears she had a "Don't Walk" sign, adding multiple witnesses said the street sweeper had a green light.

Drug and alcohol use isn't believed to be a factor.

No charges are expected against the driver.

Police are working to notify the family before releasing the pedestrian's name.

Huntsville Police are still investigating. 

