Two women were arrested Friday night, after Morgan County Deputies say one woman was hiding behind a fake wall to avoid detection.
On Friday, January 10, 2020, Morgan County Deputy Sheriffs arrested 2 women on warrants at a house in Somerville.
Lyndsey Bennett, 28 of Hartselle was arrested, after being located in a homemade hiding spot with a fake wall, on a felony probation revocation warrant for Chemical Endangerment of a Child.
Also arrested at the residence was Jody Maples, 47 of Hartselle, on an outstanding traffic related warrant through the Decatur Police Department.
Both were transported to the Morgan County Jail with bonds pending.
Both could face additional gun and drug related charges.
Related Content
- Morgan County woman hides behind fake wall to avoid arrest, deputies say
- Morgan County deputies arrest woman after chase
- Morgan County deputies wreck update
- Morgan County sheriff: Woman's fake snake bite uncovers real warrants
- Watch: Wall cloud spotted in Morgan County
- Morgan County deputies arrest man who returned after standoff
- Hartselle man arrested on rape charge by Morgan County deputies
- Morgan County Deputies discover Marijuana Grow
- 2 arrested after Morgan County Sheriff’s Office finds pot, fake money
- Woman arrested for attempting to sell Morgan County inmate's medication