Morgan county woman hides behind fake wall to avoid arrest, deputies say

Two women were arrested Friday night, after Morgan County Deputies say one woman was hiding behind a fake wall to avoid detection.

On Friday, January 10, 2020, Morgan County Deputy Sheriffs arrested 2 women on warrants at a house in Somerville.

Lyndsey Bennett, 28 of Hartselle was arrested, after being located in a homemade hiding spot with a fake wall, on a felony probation revocation warrant for Chemical Endangerment of a Child.

Also arrested at the residence was Jody Maples, 47 of Hartselle, on an outstanding traffic related warrant through the Decatur Police Department.

Both were transported to the Morgan County Jail with bonds pending.

Both could face additional gun and drug related charges.