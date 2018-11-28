Woman helps rescue owl stuck in barbed wire fence in Killen

WAAY 31 sat down with a woman who helped save an owl that nearly lost one of its wings after the bird got stuck in a barbed wire fence at a home in Killen.

“Their eyes and how they act and how they bobble back and forth, they’re just very pretty creatures," said Kayla Smith. "We hear them out here all the time hooting, but you don’t ever see them.”

Smith’s favorite animal is an owl. In fact, she’s even decorated her home with them.

So, when Smith saw a bird in need on Monday and realized she could help, it was more than just a rescue to her.

“There’s an owl! I’m going to get to hold it and touch it! That’s not very often," she said.

Smith was taking her kids to school when she saw something out of the corner of her eye. That something was the owl stuck on the fence.

“It had some pretty major damage to its wing. You could tell it was just hanging on by a thread," she said. "He was a pretty mangled-up mess.”

Smith immediately wanted to help, and while she says the owl didn’t initially see it that way, she thinks it eventually realized what she was doing.

“I kind of coddled him a little bit, started rubbing his belly," she said. "Then his eyes started getting really heavy and just blinking like, ‘Thank you for coming to help me.’”

When we asked Smith why she stopped to help the animal, she said she didn't even think twice about it.

“I was scared, if I had left him there, he would have died," she said. "I couldn’t let that happen, just because he’s endangered.”

After the rescue, the owl was taken to the vet where it was given warm fluids and stayed under a heat lamp.

Smith tells WAAY 31 the owl is now recovering at a clinic in Birmingham. She plans to check on it frequently and says she’ll keep us updated with its condition.