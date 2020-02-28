Woman held on $115,000 bond for identity theft in Morgan County

An Athens woman is being held on a $115,000 bond for stealing the identities of North Alabama residents.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators arrested Roxanne Hardiman, 35, on Thursday after she was found hiding in a house on Shoal Creek Road in Priceville.

She is charged with two counts of identity theft and one count of trafficking in stolen identities.

The arrest stems from a monthslong investigation into incidents in Morgan County and surrounding areas. The department says victims had their personal information stolen and used to open accounts with multiple banks. Hardiman is accused of obtaining multiple credit and debit cards and loans.

After being booked in the Morgan County Jail, Hardiman was charged by Hartselle police with an additional count of identity theft. More charges are expected as the investigation continues.

“While an arrest might provide some justice to a family, the result of this type of crime will have long-lasting effects on the credit and financial stability of those involved," the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook. “Therefore, Investigators urge the public to remain vigilant in the security of their personal information and to report suspicious activity immediately.”