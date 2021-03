A woman was found guilty of felony murder on Friday in Limestone County.

Kandes Lambert was charged with the robbery and shooting death of Brenton Gatlin in 2017. The jury began deliberating Friday afternoon.

This was Limestone County’s first murder trial since the pandemic put jury trials on hold last year. A sentencing hearing is set for June 5.

District Attorney Brian Jones said the delay in these murder trials has been hard on victims’ families who want justice.