Woman dies while being booked in the Morgan Co. Jail

A woman who was being booked in jail is now dead.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old woman died at around 2 a.m. Decatur Police had just arrested her for public intoxication at 1:53 a.m.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office says booking cells are monitored regularly. He said the woman had been checked several times, but was found unresponsive on last check. He added CPR was performed and emergency crews were called.

At this time, it is not clear why the woman died. Investigators say they are waiting on an autopsy and toxicology report.

The woman's name has not been released as family is being notified.