UPDATE: One woman dead after car wreck in Florence

A woman had to be removed from a vehicle by Florence Fire and EMS. She was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 10:42 AM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 4:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The victim is 54 year-old Rebecca Gamble of Sheffield. She was a passenger in a car driven by her husband, Wesley Gamble. Maggie Sherrill was driving the other vehicle. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Florence Police officers responded to a wreck around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Cox Creek Parkway and Darby Drive. 

One passenger had to be removed from one of the vehicles by Florence Fire and EMS. She was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

According to Florence Police, this is an ongoing investigation and names will not be released until the family of the victim has been notified.

