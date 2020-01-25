Woman dies in Lincoln County house fire

A Lincoln County woman is dead following a house fire Saturday morning.
According to Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Doug Campbell, Lisa Oliver, 56, died in the fire.
Crews responded to the home on East Prospect Road around 7:45 a.m. and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
The fire marshall also responded to the fire and said the cause was not suspicious.
The Red Cross is assisting Oliver's husband since the house is a total loss.
