Woman dies after being found on road in Jackson County

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are working what they believe is a homicide case after a 25-year-old woman was found injured on a road in Bridgeport.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the woman was found by a friend and taken to a hospital in Jasper, TN where she later died. Deputies received the 911 call around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday night.

Harnen said investigators originally believed the woman was stabbed but now they are not sure how she was injured. Investigators are trying to figure what happened to her. No other details are available at this time.