Woman describes moment she was held at gunpoint during Madison County home invasion

A Madison woman was shaken to the core after two men burst into her home with a gun while she was sleeping.

It happened around 11 a.m. off Foster Drive. The woman said one minute she was sleeping, and the next, she was scared for her life.

"Like once they busted in, they could have just taken me," the homeowner, Precious, said.

Precious did not want to share her full name. She said she lived in the neighborhood for less than a year, and it is the type of community where everyone looks out for each other.

"I never thought something like this would happen to me, and to be honest, that's probably the wrong way I've been looking at life," Precious said.

Instead of relaxing on her day off from work, her home became a crime scene. She said she woke up to two strangers inside her home, one pointing a gun at her face.

She started screaming, crying and quickly called 911. She said the men busted down her bedroom door, took her phone, saw she had dialed 911 and then took off.

"I'm happy I was at least able to find a large enough item to barricade myself in the room with," Precious said. "But at the same time, I still feel exceptionally violated."

She said it is important she finds more ways to protect herself and warns others to do the same.

"Girls, like, go take a defense class, go get a gun, like, I don't care if you don't like guns, go get yourself a gun, a taser, mace, a dog, anything," Precious said. "But protect yourself, because even if you don't think anything can happen, it can happen."

She said the men left in a navy blue Dodge Dart. We are unaware at the time if they have been located.