Woman charged with murder in Albertville stabbing

A woman is in jail after she was accused of fatally stabbing a man during a fight Friday night in Albertville.

Albertville police responded to a call of a fight in the 100 block of Lazy Creek Road, near Highway 75.

Paris Long, 25, is in the Marshall County Jail on a murder charge. Police said after the stabbing, she ran from the house.

The victim, 36-year-old Brandon Huddleston, was transported to Marshall South Hospital where he died from the wound. Officers say he was stabbed in the neck.

Long is being held on a $250,000 bond. She was on probation after pleading guilty to a second-degree assault charge last year.