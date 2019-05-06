Clear

Woman charged with Madison manslaughter sentenced to three years in prison.

Erica Nail

Erica Nail plead guilty to manslaughter after killing a woman while driving under the influence in 2017.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 12:52 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

Monday morning, 28-year-old Erica Nail pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Madison County Courthouse. 

She was originally sentenced to 15 years in jail, but it was cut down to three. 

After the three years, she will be on probation for five more years. 

Nail was indicted for manslaughter in 2018. 

Officials said she had been drinking alcohol and then started driving in the early hours of Feb. 19, 2017. 

While driving, she struck a 75-year-old pedestrian, Carol Ann Arey. Arey was walking on her street when she got hit. She died at the scene. Nail was initially charged with fleeing the scene of an accident and then the manslaughter charge was added on after blood tests confirmed she had been drinking prior to driving.

