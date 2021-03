A woman was arrested on Friday for a murder at a Huntsville apartment complex.

Shamekia Strickland, 38, is in the Madison County Jail for capital murder.

The victim, 76-year-old Jessie Suttle, was found dead on Wednesday in his apartment bedroom in the 5100 block of Laurelwood Lane.

Huntsville police said Suttle “sustained multiple injuries from a physical altercation” that led to his death.