Woman charged with assault in Decatur stabbing investigation

A Decatur woman is charged with stabbing someone in the leg.

The Decatur Police Department says officers responded to a reported stabbing on Sept. 1 at 6th Avenue NW and 1st Street NW.

They found a victim who had been stabbed in the leg, and she was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Corissa Winton was identified as the suspect. She was arrested when officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Sept. 17.

Winton was booked in the Morgan County Jail for assault second degree. Her bond was set at $2,500.