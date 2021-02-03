Woman charged with DUI, more for chase with Morgan County deputies

A woman is charged with driving under the influence for a chase with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says speeds reached more than 100 mph on Highway 36. It happened after deputies finished a traffic stop and saw a vehicle speed by with its hazard lights on.

Deputies were able to intercept the vehicle at Highway 36 and Collins Hill Road.

The sheriff’s office says “The driver, informed Deputies that she feared her Grandma was having a heart attack and refused to exit the vehicle. Unfortunately, she eventually could not remember why she was worried about her Grandma, was determined to be driving under the influence, and resisted arrest.”

Amanda Lynn Weckerly, 32, of Cullman is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, illegal possession of a prohibited liquor and resisting arrest.